Government knew of Nphet concerns before Level 5 media leak

The Government is facing calls to answer what it knew of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet)’s concerns regarding the spread of Covid-19 before it recommended a national move to Level 5 restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said he contacted Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on Sunday morning, outlining his concerns about the spread of the virus before Nphet met and recommended the move.

However, the Government said Monday that the Level 5 recommendation had come “out of the blue,” with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar claiming it had not been “thought through” and that there had been no “prior consultation” with Government.

“We just discussed my concerns, the concerns I shared with him of the conversations I had had with a range of members of Nphet over the course of the preceding 24 hours,” Dr Holohan said of his conversation with Mr Donnelly.

Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane has said Mr Donnelly needs to clarify the situation: “It’s very clear that the conversation was around a worsening situation, and a worsening situation would obviously lead to more restrictions and more having been done.

“So I think it’s important now for Minister Donnelly to set the record straight, but the reality is he sat back over the last number of days when there was a serious pushback, and indeed even an attack against the CMO by the Tánaiste in what could be described as a very aggressive way.”

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shorthall said there were clear signs over the weekend that the situation with Covid-19 had deteriorated and new restrictions would be needed.

“Tony Holohan came back to work two days early, worked Saturday and Sunday, that there was an unscheduled meeting arranged of Nphet on the Sunday,” she said.

“We also know that Tony Holohan contacted the Minister on three occasions between Saturday and Sunday, so there would seem to have been quite a bit of contact.”

Clarification

A spokeswoman for Mr Donnelly has confirmed to the Irish Times that Dr Holohan and Mr Donnelly spoke both before and after Nphet’s Sunday meeting.

They discussed the “deteriorating epidemiological situation” prior to the meeting, with Mr Donnelly informed of the Level 5 recommendation for the first time after the meeting.

Mr Donnelly then communicated with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who then also made Tánaiste Leo Varadkar aware of the situation following the Nphet meeting.

Asked about his views of Mr Varadkar’s criticism of Nphet over its recommendation of Level 5 restrictions, Dr Holohan said yesterday evening that he had spoken with Mr Varadkar on Tuesday night and cleared the air.

Dr Holohan said he had a “long standing good relationship” with Mr Varadkar who “understands and shares my analysis, every bit, and has as much concern about it as I do.”

Meeting today

It comes as Nphet is meeting again today after 611 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday with five additional deaths.

Dr Holohan has warned he is more concerned about the virus now than he was when Nphet recommended the national move to Level 5.

The team has said the country is now in a period of “exponential” growth of the virus and that cases could exceed 1,000 a day in a matter of weeks.

However, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said he believes the Government will wait two to three weeks before deciding whether the country should escalate restrictions.

“It takes two or three weeks to see what the effect of a level is, because there’s lag. The numbers we’re seeing today are a fact of what happened two weeks ago by and large, so I think what we should do is see,” he said.

“Let’s see if the collective effort of our people, and there is huge collective effort, will have an effect in two or three weeks’ time where the numbers stabilise rather than rise, and it’s only after that that’ll make the call.”