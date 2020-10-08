HR manager Louise shortlisted for new leadership award

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW woman Louise Barry has been shortlisted for a prestigious new leadership awards initiative LIFT Ireland.

Louise, a HR manager at hospitality services provider Prem Group, has been nominated for the listening award.

LIFT (Leading Ireland’s Future Together) Ireland is a not-for-profit organisation that works to build positive leadership skills in communities in Carlow and across Ireland. It created the awards initiative to recognise strong leadership at all levels of Irish society, from grassroots organisations to corporate boardrooms.

Across the country, those shortlisted for awards have participated in Lift Ireland’s programme over the past 12 months.

They range from banking and insurance executives to transition year students and community volunteers and include employees from the likes of AIB, Bank of Ireland, RSA, Prem Group and the charity Goal.

There are ten award categories in the new scheme: one for each of the ten core leaderships skills included in the Lift programme. From hundreds of nominations received, just four people have been shortlisted in each ten of the categories.

Louise from Ballinabranna will find out if she is among the winners at an online awards event this Thursday, 15 October.

At the awards, organisations that have instigated the Lift leadership development programme in their workplace will also be recognised with a ‘Living Lift 2020’ quality mark.