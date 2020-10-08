Inner relief road could become a reality after years of dashed hopes

By Suzanne Pender

THE long-mooted Carlow Inner Relief Road saw signs of green shoots last week, offering some hope to hundreds of motorists gridlocked daily at Askea.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed that the council had undertaken and was about to submit a “strategic assessment report” on Carlow’s Inner Relief Road, which proposes to run from the R726 (Hacketstown Road) across the Tullow and Wexford roads, south of Carlow town, crossing both the railway line and River Barrow and linking with the N80 in Co Laois. This inner relief road has been included on town plans for decades, but it has never been built despite enormous development in this area of the town over the years.

Mr O’Gorman stated that the first step was a strategic assessment report, which the council had undertaken and would submit to the department.

He expected the report to be submitted within the next couple of days. Once submitted to the department, they would carry out a cost benefit analysis and examine the sustainability of the project.

Mayor Fergal Browne asked that the council prioritise the section of the inner relief road from the Wexford Road to the Éire Óg GAA Club. Cllr Browne stated that opening a road network in this area of the town would alleviate traffic congestion on O’Brien Road, Tullow Road and Staplestown Road, which currently are “choked”. He added that the current situation, where Wexford traffic was passing two primary schools and a secondary school, was unacceptable and appealed for this section of the project to be fast-tracked.

Cllr John Cassin “wholeheartedly agreed”, adding that the huge traffic problems in the area were actually putting people off going into town. “If that road was opened, the amount of traffic that would be taken out of the town would be unbelievable,” he said.

Mr O’Gorman assured members that a “conversation will be had in the latter half of this year” on the issue.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated there was a “clear need for this road years ago”, adding that currently traffic-calming measures are needed in the entire Askea area.