Maternity hospitals instructed to allow partners to accompany in certain circumstances

Maternity hospitals have been advised to allow partners in to visit in certain circumstances.

The HSE has reviewed its policy and has signed off on allowing visits on compassionate grounds.

This means if an expecting mother receives bad news, her partner will be allowed to accompany her into her appointment.

The HSE’s Chief Operations Officer Anne O’Connor says the policy has been sent to all maternity hospitals.

“It allows for a level of visiting on the basis of compassion and I think it’s important to stress again that our priority is to keep people safe and well within our healthcare settings- both for people who are availing of services and our staff.

“I know that there is a very strong view on this and we are obviously keen to support people as much as we can.”