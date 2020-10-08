May they rest in peace

Egan Catherine (Kitty) (nee Maher)

7 October 2020. Crumlin and late of Slaney Quarter, Grange, Tullow, Co Carlow, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Mary, Annette, Anthony, Fran, Pat, Terry and Ger; sadly missed by her loving children, daughters-in-law Catriona, Colette, Helen and Margaret, son-in-law Gary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Locky, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and Carers.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Kitty, would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Those who cannot attend the funeral Mass due to the current restrictions please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

To view Kitty’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am please see following link

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agnes-crumlin

Carmel Nolan (nee Meaney)

“Shalom”, Chaplestown, Carlow and formerly of Leighlinbridge, passed away peacefully on 7 October 2020. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Nan, Ned, Tom, Tim, Ber, Peig, Sr. Mary Joseph and Fr. Joe.

Carmel, adored wife of Paddy and adored mother of Padraig, Fergal, Aisling & Mark. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, son-in-law J.J., daughters-in-law Monica & Teresa, grandchildren Saoirse, Padraic, Shane, Niamh, Ali, Mia, Zac, Millie & Ollie, sisters Theresa & Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Askea for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in Bennekerry Cemetery. (via her home and Kearnstown).

Carmel’s funeral mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Please adhere to Government guidelines in relation to social distancing if in attendance.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Carlow Hospice.

Bridie Scully (née Comerford), 5 Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, and formerly Bilboa, Co Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 7 October 2020, at her daughter Phyllis’s residence.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Patsy, Tom, Nan, Paul, Breda, Phyllis, Francis, Mary, Nuala, Joan and the late Jimmy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Frank, sisters Patricia and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Bridie’s Funeral Mass will take place on Friday for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, at 12 Noon and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Friday 9 October at 12 Noon by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow