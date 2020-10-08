Six puppies found in car boot at Dublin Port

Thursday, October 08, 2020

Six puppies are currently being cared for by the DSPCA after being discovered in the boot of a car at Dublin Port.

The eight week old terrier crosses were found by revenue officers, and were destined for the UK.

The DSPCA says they had no access to water and would have remained in the sealed boot for the entire journey on the ferry.

The owner, who could not provide any vaccination certs or the relevant paperwork required to transport dogs out of Ireland, surrendered the puppies at the port.

The DSPCA says they will be placed on foster care until they are ready to be rehomed.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Explainer: What will happen under Ireland’s new climate change plan?

Thursday, 08/10/20 - 6:40pm

Four arrested after allegations of witness intimidation in Aaron Brady trial

Thursday, 08/10/20 - 6:40pm

Covid-19: 506 new cases, one additional death

Thursday, 08/10/20 - 6:00pm