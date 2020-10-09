Coveney: Ireland ‘not in business’ of erecting barrier between North over Covid-19

By Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the a joint response to the Covid-19 pandemic between all jurisdictions on the island of Ireland is essential as the Government is “not in the business of erecting barriers between north and south.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Minister Coveney said the issue of north-south cooperation would be discussed by the Covid-19 Committee today, adding that both health ministers and chief medical officers on the island needed to ensure that both jurisdictions work together.

It comes as 923 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday, with some 4,674 cases reported in the region in the last seven days.

The figures prompted Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British prime minister Boris Johnson to discuss their concern about the escalating infection figures in a call yesterday.

Minister Coveney said he has been informed by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis that funding “should not be a blockage” for their public health response to Covid-19 in the North.

If funding were to become an issue then London will look at that, Mr Coveney said he was told.

Border

Mr Coveney said that the key issue was that both governments needed to work together: “We may be two jurisdictions, but we are one land mass.

“What Brandon Lewis told me yesterday is that the British Government has already made significant funding available to the Executive, specifically for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and the response there.

We’re not in the business of erecting barriers between north and south. We fought for three years to avoid that.

The Minister acknowledged that at present there were restrictions of movement between counties in the Republic, but no such restrictions in the North and that was an issue he was going to address with the Northern Ireland Executive today.

“I’d like to speak to some of the senior politicians in Northern Ireland today to establish exactly what is the blockage there because certainly Brandon Lewis was very clear with me yesterday that funding should not be the blockage.”

What was required was clarity between politicians north and south and cooperation between the chief medical officers in both jurisdictions, he said. Politicians needed advice from public health officials to ensure greater cooperation on both sides of the border.