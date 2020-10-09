Covid-19 in Ireland: latest county-by-county data

By Muireann Duffy

Donegal continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, recording a rate per 100,000 people of 391.1 according to the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HSPC) on October 7th.

The data published today shows that Monaghan is the county with the second highest rate, with 257.4, followed by Clare (182.6), Longford (168.8), Roscommon (165.8) and Dublin (165.6)

[media=datawrapper]sZeqi[/media]

The areas worst affected are along Donegal’s border with the North. Data from the Government based on Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) updated on Thursday shows that Lifford-Stranorlar has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of any of the 166 LEAs in the Republic.

Lifford-Stanorlar is followed by two other Donegal LEAs, Carndonagh (347.8) and Letterkenny (332.3).

Elsewhere in the country, the Monaghan LEA also has an incidence rate in excess of 300, recording 317.3, as well as Granard in Longford with 384.1 and Kimmage-Rathmines in Dublin on 306.1.

Two areas in Co Clare also have high 14-day incidence rates, with the Kilrush LEA recording 290.6, while neighbouring Ennis has a rate of 226.5.

[media=datawrapper]6Qo6D[/media]

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid warned that the rapid increase in case number would have a bearing on hospitals and would ultimately lead to more deaths due to the Covid-19.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast he said the numbers of cases recorded in the past week have been shocking, urging the public to act responsibly in order to slow the spread of the virus.

“If anybody’s looking at the trends and the numbers coming through right now, it’s quite serious,” Mr Reid said.

[media=datawrapper]j6bBy[/media]

Mr Reid’s comments come as there are currently 179 patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals as of 11am today, a jump of 20 people from yesterday’s figures. Of the 179 patients, 30 are being cared for in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).