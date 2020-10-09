Covid clampdown prompts Visual to go virtual

By Suzanne Pender

VISUAL Carlow this week took the difficult decision to close its doors to the public again but almost immediately ‘branched out’ in a new virtual direction!

Visual is inviting the public to write in a new font created by artist Katie Holten called the Irish Tree Alphabet.

The public can visit www.treealphabet.ie to type their message, be it about past visits to Visual, hopes for the future, ideas, poems or stories written in Irish trees. All are encouraged to send their messages to [email protected]. The arts centre will share your tree poems and messages over the coming weeks through its social media and website.

“We’re very sad to be closing our doors to the public for the coming weeks,” said Visual CEO and artistic director Emma Lucy O’Brien.

“As a vital part of civic life in Carlow, Visual will continue working behind the scenes, finding ways to support artists and communities and connect people through art,” she added.

“We work in the knowledge that the arts are vital to our health and wellbeing and that art can make a difference during difficult times. Over the coming months we hope that our online programme can bring some joy and hope to you to you all,” said Emma Lucy.

The public can also visit www.visualcarlow.ie to watch When I, an online programme of newly commissioned works and performances that premiered on Culture Night.

Also enjoy children’s art activities with the homemade series of videos and downloadable PDFs, and if you are walking past Visual, take a moment to enjoy Tyndall’s Blues by visual artist Mark Joyce.

Mark uses blue light on the façade of the building to explore the work of Carlow and Leighlinbridge-born John Tyndall (1820-93), the brilliant 19th-century experimental physicist, Alpinist, progressive public intellectual and gifted science educator.

One of the founders of climate science, he is remembered most famously for explaining why the sky is blue.

Staff at Visual are still working hard behind the scenes to bring visual art, music, dance, theatre and performance and spoken word online for now and in person as soon as it is safe to do so.