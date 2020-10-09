  • Home >
€220,000 worth of illicit cigarettes seized by Revenue in Dublin searches

Friday, October 09, 2020

Revenue has seized 196,000 cigarettes, 150kg of tobacco and a vehicle following a number of searches on Thursday in Dublin 11, with the help of detector dogs Gus and Kelly.

The illicit cigarettes have an estimated street value of €220,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €178,000.

Also during the operation, assisted by Gardaí, €28,000 and £1,300 in cash was seized. The money is suspected of being the proceeds of criminal activity, or was intended for use in such activity.

One of the Revenue detector dogs, Gus, involved in the seizure. Image: Revenue

Investigations into the seizures are ongoing, with Revenue officers granted a three-month cash detention order to continue their inquiry.

