Four in five survivors of institutional abuse develop mental health problems says new report

Four out of five children who suffered abuse in religious institutions later developed significant mental health problems according to a new report.

Survivors are now calling for the State to provide them with enhanced medical cards and access to counselling to address these issues.

In 2009, the Ryan report detailed significant levels of historic abuse of children, who were placed by the Irish State in residential institutions run by religious orders.

The report on the future needs of survivors has been published today and illustrates the lasting effects their past abuse has had.

The report details that half of those who were abused as children suffering post-traumatic symptoms into their 60s.

Survivors are calling on the State to recognise the lifelong responsibility it has to those who suffered institutional abuse, claiming that their future needs are being forgotten.