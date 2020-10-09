Freddie Thompson to appeal conviction for David ‘Daithí’ Douglas murder

By Paul Neilan

Convicted killer Freddie Thompson will appeal his conviction for the murder of David ‘Daithí’ Douglas, the Court of Appeal heard on Friday.

Thompson (39) of Loreto Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, had pleaded not guilty to involvement in murder but was jailed for life at the the Special Criminal Court in August of 2018.

Mr Douglas was shot six times as he lunched at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown on Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8, on July 1st, 2016.

At the court this morning, lawyers for Thompson said that they were coming on record to represent him in his conviction appeal but had yet to lodge grounds of appeal with the court in order to receive transcripts.

The three-judge court heard that Michael Finucane Solicitors will come on record for Thompson, who originally gave his notice of appeal by himself from prison.

Free legal aid was granted to Michael Finucane Solicitor in the matter, which will be listed to fix a date once grounds for appeal have been submitted.