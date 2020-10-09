Job vacancies up by 56% over last three months

Job vacancies increased by 56 per cent in the third quarter of the year, but have fallen by 23 per cent compared to 2019 figures.

The data published by Jobs.ie shows that industries such as medicine, healthcare, pharmacy and construction continue to grow despite the Covid-19 pandemic, while other sectors such as hospitality, tourism, beauty and leisure are down on last year’s figures.

In the third quarter of 2020, between July and September, working from home vacancies increased by 112 per cent compared to the period from April to June, marking a 1264 per cent increase compared to 2019.

Vacancies in Limerick saw the biggest increase during the last three months, increasing by 76 per cent, followed by Dublin (up 57 per cent) and Cork (up 36 per cent).

Jobs in tourism, travel and airlines were up by 75 per cent between July and September compared to the three-month period prior, but these figures are still down 90 per cent compared to last year.

Showing the impact of ‘staycationing’ as international travel was largely off the cards this summer due to Covid-19 restrictions, vacancies in the hotel and catering industry shot up during the last three months by 460 per cent, but once again, this was down by 73 per cent on 2019 figures.

Commenting on the data published today, Jobs.ie general manager, Orla Moran said: “A 56% growth in job vacancies suggests businesses are adjusting to this backdrop of uncertainty.

“A recent Central Bank quarterly report suggested that the Irish economy will see a decline of less than half a per cent this calendar year.

“However, this doesn’t tell the full story. Our Q3 data demonstrates a clear divergence between sectors dominated by large multinationals and those consisting of smaller indigenous SMEs.”