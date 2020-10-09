New record secured for agricultural land in Carlow at local auction

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW record for agricultural land in Co Carlow was secured at auction recently with an impressive €16,000 per acre reached.

REA Sothern went to auction in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel recently with 36 acres and a residence at The Ridge, Old Leighlin.

Covid-19 restrictions have meant that most auctioneers have turned to online platforms to sell properties, but in this instance REA Sothern recommended in-room rather than online due to the collection of lots proposed.

“Sometimes human interaction is much more important,” said Harry Sothern of REA Sothern, “particularly at land auctions, where there can be sub-plots – deals hammered out between competing farmers either before or after the auction”.

Quoting a reserve of €300,000 for the entire lot, the agent and the many gathered in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel could not have envisaged the bidding frenzy that took place.

The scene was set when Lot 1, a five-acre field, was offered by the auctioneer at €30,000 only for the first bid to come in at €45,000. That land was eventually knocked down at €71,000. Lot 3, the long field, stole the show when it made €80,000, more than double its reserve of €35,000, representing €16,000 an acre and potentially a new record for land 1,000ft above sea level in Ireland.

Totting up the price of each lot at the end of the auction showed a staggering €467,000, a whopping 55% in excess of the guide. More than 20 parties had registered to bid.

“An average of €13,000 per acre may have other farmers thinking of disposing rather than acquiring,” mused Harry.