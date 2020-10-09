Pensioner complains about Covid safety at local store

By Elizabeth Lee

A 70-YEAR-OLD woman from Carlow town was “disgusted” recently when she was out shopping and encountered two people who walked uninterrupted into a store without wearing any face coverings.

Mary Hogan, who says that she rigorously sticks to the hygiene protocols and social distancing rules surrounding Covid 19, was shopping in Home Store + More in Hanover Retail Park recently. The two people ahead of her walked into the shop with no masks on and neither did they sanitise their hands, unchallenged by a security guard at the door.

When Mary, who was wearing a mask, was entering the shop seconds later, she was approached by security and asked to clean her hands.

She challenged the young security guard as to why the previous customers were allowed into the store bare-faced. He told her that he couldn’t enforce people to cover up.

“I was shocked because I hadn’t seen that happen before. I see customers everywhere wearing masks and in some shops they don’t allow people in without masks. In Home Store + More, what’s the point of putting someone at the door if they’re going to allow customers in without masks. I just didn’t feel safe so I left,” said Mary.

When contacted by ***The Nationalist***, a spokesperson for Home Store + More said that their staff had been “doing an exceptional job” since the pandemic broke out and that the company takes health and safety issues very seriously.

We have signs throughout the stores to advise customers that it is mandatory to wear face coverings and sanitise their hands.’

Everyone, with certain exceptions, is legally obliged to wear a face covering when in shops and could be fined up to €2,500 or six months’