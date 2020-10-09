University status gets one step closer

By Elizabeth Lee

CO CARLOW has taken a further step to having its very own university as the local institute of technology received a cash injection of €5.1 million to upgrade its status.

The move towards university status is now in its advanced stages and involves the Institute of Technology Carlow merging with Waterford Institute of Technology.

The announcement of €5.1m funding for the Technological University of the South East of Ireland (TUSEI) project has been welcomed by the presidents of IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology, (WIT).

Both presidents, Dr Patricia Mulcahy of IT Carlow and Professor Willie Donnelly of WIT, welcomed the latest development.

“This substantial funding comes at a pivotal time for the TUSEI project as we move into the final key stages of developing the university. It will underpin our commitment to the establishment of the TU on 1 January 2022 and demonstrates the confidence that the minister and the Higher Education Authority have in our commitment and our capacity to deliver a successful technological university for our region and Ireland.”