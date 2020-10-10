Covid-19: 902 further cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s Stormont Executive leaders Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster. Photo: PA Images.

There have been 902 further cases of Covid-19 recorded in Northern Ireland today.

The figures come after a record 1,080 people tested positive in figures released yesterday, with almost a third of the region’s cases recorded over the past week.

134 people are currently in hospital with the virus in the region today, with 19 being treated in intensive care.

Yesterday, the North’s health minister Robin Swann told the Stormont Assembly the outbreak was the worst crisis the Executive has faced since devolution in 1999.

There have also been calls for more cross-Border cooperation as the seven-day infection rate per 100,000 in the Derry City and Strabane council area is now 824.3, among the highest in Britain and Ireland.

[media=datawrapper]cAYD5[/media]

Lead negotiator for the North’s health trade unions, Anne Speed, has described the situation as a crisis.

“The alarm bells are ringing across the island of Ireland now and there has to be joint messaging, pooling of resources, I think there has to be common guidance now across the island, we must all increase our efforts to achieve that, that’s what has to be done,” she said.

As significant limits on household contacts remain in place across the North, Mr Swann has said he had been advised that further restrictions for Northern Ireland are likely to be required in the very near future.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin vice president and the North’s deputy first minister, Michelle O’Neill, has tested negative for Covid-19 after a family member contracted the virus. She will continue to work remotely.