Death notices

Friday, October 09, 2020

RIP

 

 

 

David Winston Watchorn

Ballinakill House, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

David Winston Watchorn passed away 8 October 2020 unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Loving only son of Irene and Bertie, cherished brother of Sandra, adored uncle of Kyle and brother-in-law of Nigel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to COVID19 restrictions a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cardiac Unit, St. James’s Hospital, Dublin

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Paddy Godfrey: doyen of the printing industry, photographer and family man

Saturday, 10/10/20 - 6:00pm

Outdoor bingo in Hanover raises €800 for two charities

Saturday, 10/10/20 - 5:00pm

Esther Roberts: retired legal secretary who played the organ in church for six decades

Saturday, 10/10/20 - 4:00pm