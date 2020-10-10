Esther Roberts: retired legal secretary who played the organ in church for six decades

By Charlie Keegan

ESTHER Roberts, Fair Green, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow, whose death occurred at her home on Friday 4 September, was an avid traveller who had visited many corners of the world in a life well lived.

Esther will be remembered by the people of Bagenalstown as organist at the town’s St Andrew’s Parish Church for some 60 years. She began studying to play the organ at the age of 12 and by 16 had been appointed organist at St Andrew’s. Up to the Covid crisis in March, Esther continued to play the organ in church. At that time her mobility was affected and more recently, in order to continue with her duties as church organist, she was helped up the stairs to the gallery by members of the men’s and women’s parish choirs.

It was a great source of pride to Esther that she was a recipient of the prestigious Bene Merenti Medal, a papal acknowledgement for outstanding service to the Church. The medal was bestowed on Esther in 2006 during the papacy of Pope Benedict XVI.

As a young girl, Esther studied violin under Professor Madame Fox in Dublin, reaching eighth grade and obtaining first-class honours in all her examinations.

Born in Regent Street, Bagenalstown on 23 March 1937, she was daughter of John and Mary Brigid (née O’Brien) Roberts. Her father, a native of Limerick, was a farrier by trade and the recipient of bravery awards, having fought for the British Army in Gallipoli and The Somme during World War I. He later came to reside in Slyguff outside Bagenalstown. Mary Brigid O’Brien was from Philip Street, Bagenalstown.

The Roberts family subsequently lived in Regent Street and when a new housing estate was built in Fair Green they moved there in 1938. So, while Esther was born in Regent Street, she took her first steps in Fair Green, where she was to live for the remainder of her life.

Esther spent all 47 years of her working life as a legal secretary with James Cody & Sons, Kilcarrig Street, a position she filled with distinction.

A free spirit, Esther first got her taste for travel when, as a young woman, visiting an uncle in the United States of America.

Among the countries she visited during her lifetime were China, where she walked part of the Great Wall, Egypt and Cuba as well as most European states. She visited Lapland and her spirituality brought her on trips to Bethlehem and Jerusalem. She was also part of liturgical trips organised by Bishop Denis Nulty. Esther’s last foreign visit was to the Czech capital of Prague some two years ago.

She also participated in many of the bus tours organised by Carlow’s John Candy.

A keen card player throughout her life, Esther’s interest in that regard saw her travelling every year to play bridge in Westport, Co Mayo and to the Falls Hotel in Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Esther wrote an account of her life in which she recorded the establishment of a music school in Bagenalstown in 1977. Initially she only had one pupil, but it gradually built up in numbers.

She joined the Bagenalstown guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) and played music at all of the guild’s functions down the years.

Esther also organised a ladies’ choir in the Barrowside town, which she named The Pentecost Choir. The choir went from strength to strength, embracing a membership of 16. The choir broadcast on national radio twice, in 1984 and 1991, and sang at Mass on Sundays and holy days. For an encore, Esther went on to organise the men’s parish choir.

When her health began to fail, Fiona Roberts, wife of Esther’s nephew Declan, became her primary carer.

She reposed in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Saturday 5 September, when prayers that evening were led by Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown. Her remains were removed to St Andrew’s Church on Sunday morning for 11.30 Mass – the Mass at which Esther played each Sunday. Fr Foley was celebrant of the Mass and the combined men’s and women’s choirs sang the hymns, with Marian Walsh organist.

At the start of Mass, significant symbols of Esther’s life were brought to the altar. The bringing forward of the symbols was narrated by niece Paula Roberts and were presented by Esther’s grandnephews. Declan brought up a beautiful handbag, reflective of Esther’s love of shopping, style and fashion; George presented some sheet music, symbolic of her lifelong love of music; and Henry brought forward her Bene Merenti Medal, a reflection of Esther’s deep faith and spirituality.

Readings at Mass were by niece Avril Lynch and nephew Declan Roberts, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by grandnephew Declan, George and Henry.

A eulogy to Esther Roberts was delivered by Fiona.

Following Mass, she was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption, with Fr Declan reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

A single woman, Esther, who was one of 11 children – eight girls and three boys – is survived by her sister Veronica Power (London), by nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and the community of her beloved Bagenalstown. Her nephew Ken Power and his wife Ann travelled from Kenmare, Co Kerry for the obsequies.

Esther was predeceased in March of this year by two siblings – her brother William (Bill) Roberts, St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow and sister Charlotte, who lived in London. She was also predeceased by brothers John, the eldest of the family, and Michael, who died in infancy, sisters Marie, Kitty, Tot, Bernadette and Nell.

The Roberts family extend sincere thanks for the caring assistance for Esther provided by Dr Aoife Cody, the local health centre and its carers and the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

May Esther’s gentle soul rest in peace.