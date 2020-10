A man has been arrested at a protest in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The man in his 30s was detained over a public order offence and is currently in Pearse Street Garda Station.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are currently attending the scene of the protest at Kildare Street and Molesworth Street, which began around 1pm this afternoon.

Gardaí have said they remain at the scene and no further details are available at this time.