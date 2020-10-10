Lockdown life: Here’s what to watch on Netflix this weekend

Resigned to streaming your entertainment this weekend as Level 3 restrictions across the country prevent trips to the cinema and blustery weather makes the beach unappealing?

Here’s what’s new on Netflix this weekend to keep you entertained.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor comes from from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan. Photo: Netflix.

As we officially enter the Halloween season, Netflix has released a new series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy.

The next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England, is a “chilling” gothic romance story where “dead doesn’t mean gone.”

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew who reside at Bly Manor.

However, all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed.

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler stars in another spooky-themed and family friendly offering. Photo: Netflix.

Adam Sandler stars in another spooky-themed but more family friendly offering, playing the role of Hubie Dubois who thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules.

However, this year an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbour have Hubie on high alert.

When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.

The all-star cast includes Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Winner of the Directing Prize at The 2020 Sundance Film Festival, this is a “hilariously candid and deeply personal” debut from writer and director Radha Blank.

Radha, a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she is left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime.

The New York City slice-of-life story, shot in lush black and white 35mm, follows Radha as she switches between the worlds of Hip Hop and theatre on a quest to find her true voice.

Deaf U

The coming-of-age documentary series follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at Gallaudet University. Photo: Netflix.

This coming-of-age documentary series follows a tight-knit group of deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the deaf and hard of hearing, in Washington DC.

As the group of friends navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together, their stories offer an “unprecedented, unfiltered, and often unexpected look inside the Deaf community.”

Bigflo & Oli: Presque

Go backstage with French rap duo Bigflo & Oli in this intimate music documentary, then join the superstar siblings as they embark on a major tour.

StarBeam: Halloween

Greedy Captain Fishbeard is stealing everybody’s Halloween treats for himself, but StarBeam and Boost have some tricks up their sleeves to save the day.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

When one of their own goes missing, the Spy Racers must leave LA and head to Brazil to take down a crime organization in Rio.

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

Super Monsters visit Vida’s home town for a Dia De Los Muertos parade where they meet some new Super Monsters.