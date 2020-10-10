Outdoor bingo in Hanover raises €800 for two charities

By Suzanne Pender

BINGO and lots of banter has not only helped the residents of Hanover, Carlow through the lockdown and beyond but raised a fantastic €800 for two local charities.

Last week, residents of the Carlow town area kindly donated €400 each to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital and Carlow Alzheimers, proceeds from their weekly games of bingo.

Back in March, Hanover residents began running street bingo games at a social distance on the green every Saturday (weather permitting), with residents coming out in their droves to take part.

Organiser Peter Nolan, with the help of Jacqueline and Valerie Sheen, got the ball rolling so to speak and quickly they had upwards of 80 residents taking part.

“I’d put the money from the books in a jar and save it every week,” explains Peter, who also called out the numbers. “We started back in March and during the good weather in April and May we could have 80 people out,” he adds.

As the restrictions eased and people went back to work, the numbers taking part reduced, but even so, the bingo kept going right up to last week.

Peter described the banter, fun and goodwill among the residents while they played bingo as “unbelievable”

“They are talking about another one for Christmas, but I’m not sure about bingo outside at Christmas,” smiles Peter, who recalls being caught a few times in the middle of the green in the lashing rain!

Peter thanked fellow Hanover resident David Kelly, who kindly loaned his speaker each week for bingo, and to the various local businesses who donated prizes over the weeks, including Bernard Horahan of Tile ’N’ Style and John Brennan Electrical.

Both the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital and the Carlow branch of the Alzheimer’s Society thanked the resident for their generosity.