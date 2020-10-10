Paddy Godfrey: doyen of the printing industry, photographer and family man

By Charlie Keegan

“THREE words come to mind when I picture my uncle Paddy – faith, family and friends.”

The words of Fr Liam Merrigan, PP, Monasterevin in the course of a superbly crafted eulogy capturing the life of his uncle Patrick (Paddy) Godfrey, Heatherfield Court, Dublin Road and formerly of Woodbrook Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow during Paddy’s requiem funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday morning, 18 September.

Paddy, who was in his 91st year, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff of Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road on Tuesday night, 15 September.

He was a native of Ballinakill, Co Laois, where his father, also Patrick, was a member of An Garda Síochána. The Godfreys moved to Carlow when Paddy’s father was transferred to take up the position of station sergeant in Carlow town. The family lived in the garda station until the death of his father and then moved to 26 Dublin Street.

Paddy Godfrey started his working life with The Nationalist and Leinster Times newspaper at 42 Tullow Street, serving his time as a linotype operator before moving to the Irish Press and a number of job-printing houses in Dublin. He later took on the role of production manager at the Mayo News newspaper in Westport, before returning to Carlow, where he worked for many years as production manager with The Nationalist. He then moved into sales, taking on the role of sales manager for job printing, spending the majority of his time in Dublin.

At 60 years of age, Paddy retired from The Nationalist but immediately set up Century 2000, a commercial printing business in Dublin, where he worked for some years before moving to a specialist book printing company, Colour Books in Baldoyle. He eventually retired from the printing business at 73 years of age.

Outside of his work with The Nationalist and various organisations, Paddy became well known as a wedding photographer, taking over the family business following the sudden death of his brother Donal on Christmas Day 1969. It was a business he loved and, over the years, in addition to recording the happy event for hundreds of young couples, he also built up an impressive library of photographs of Carlow as it changed down the years.

A founding member of Carlow Credit Union, an organisation he remained associated with throughout the rest of his life, serving in many roles, including chairman, he was also a member of the former Operatic Society, Carlow Little Theatre Society, Carlow Citizens Information Centre and Carlow Bridge Club. In retirement, Paddy continued to provide his services to the Citizens Information Centre on Station Road for many more years.

In his youth, Paddy was a member of the Knights of Malta and Carlow Swimming Club.

Returning to Fr Merrigan’s homily, he described Paddy as “a man of faith who tried to live out that faith to the best of his ability”. He attended Mass in the cathedral all his life and received the eucharist there. Paddy did not enjoy the best of health over the last few years of his life and his quality of life was seriously restricted, but he continued to trust in the God who would see him through.

In terms of family, Fr Liam said Paddy was a husband, a father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He was born into a family of five and when he married Margaret Murphy (Fr Liam’s aunt), they had two children of their own – Pat and Michael.

“Margaret and Paddy did best for their family by working hard, Paddy in ***The Nationalist*** and Margaret hairdressing and often keeping lodgers, sending the boys to boarding school and generally trying to make the best possible home for them. Theirs was a happy family.”

When he lost his wife Margaret (Marge) in June 1993 at the age of 61, it was a big loss to Paddy, but he lived for Pat and Michael and his grandchildren Pádraig, Colm and Dónal.

“Paddy is one of the last to die of a generation of people in our family who were adults to us, his nephews and nieces, when we were growing up. Today, Pat and Michael say farewell to the father who reared them, Kathleen (Paddy’s sister) to the last of the brothers she grew up with, and his grandchildren say goodbye to someone who was grandfather to them.”

Fr Liam said Paddy had lots of friends and he extended thanks to all of the people who were there for him when he was in Hillview.

Referencing Paddy’s photographic skills, Fr Merrigan spoke of recently looking at some of Paddy’s photos. “There were photos of the day I was ordained in this cathedral. There were photos taken at Christmas around the Christmas tree and at the dinner table; photos of the Murphy’s of Garryhill, the Murphy’s of The Bridge (Bagenalstown), of the Maddens and the McGees; old photos of Carlow town, wedding and funeral photos.

“Paddy is in very few of the photos as he was always the one taking them. But today I want to put him in the centre of the picture. All of us here today have our own memories of Paddy – each of us have our own photo of him that we call to mind as we celebrate his funeral Mass and later on lay him to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery.

In conclusion, Fr Liam spoke of Paddy’s love of singing, commenting: “Let’s just say that if he was in company and was asked to sing, he didn’t have to be asked twice.”

One of Paddy’s favourite songs was The goodbye song from the Whitehorse Inn. “I heard him sing it many times and would love if he would sing it for us now because he did so with such gusto that he got everyone singing with him.”

Fr Liam then sang the first verse from the operetta.

Paddy reposed in Healy’s Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Wednesday and Thursday 16-17 September. His remains were removed to the cathedral on Friday morning, travelling via Green Lane, Rathnapish.

Fr Merrigan was assisted at Mass by Mgr Brendan Byrne, Fr Tom O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow and Fr Tommy Dillon, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Readings at Mass were by Paddy’s grandchildren Dónal and Pádraig, while the Prayers of the Faithful were recited by his son Michael. The Offertory gifts were presented by Kathleen Magee (sister) and her daughters Deirdre, Orla and Gráinne.

The magnificent singing at Mass was by Mary, Paddy’s daughter-in-law, and her son Colm, with Claire Cashin organist.

In a tribute to Paddy at the end of Mass, his son Pat said: “Dad dealt with many challenges in life, always adopting a positive approach. He adapted and embraced change, often citing ‘Those who refuse to change, eventually concede everything, or become extinct like the dinosaurs’.

“But he also enjoyed life and was often the life and soul of a party. He loved to sing and would burst into song at any stage. Nevertheless, another of his mottos was ‘Everything in moderation, including moderation itself’.

“Dad spent most of his life in Carlow, with almost his entire working life in ***The Nationalist***. He was involved in many organisations in Carlow and there was a time when he must have known everyone in the town. My late mother estimated that it took him the best part of two hours to get from one end of Tullow Street to the other, talking to people. However, it was his involvement in the credit union that gave him the greatest satisfaction, being a founder member and eventually its chairman.”

Pat described as his dad as “a kind and understanding man, slow to criticise others, often saying: ‘We, including myself, are all imperfect people in an imperfect world’.

“When Dad’s health began to fail, he said: ‘When you get old it does not matter what money you have or what position of importance you have held, the only thing that matters is that you have the love and kindness of those around you’.

“Dad experienced love and kindness in abundance from so many people and especially those who cared for him. In particular, the Godfrey family extend our thanks to all those who attended to Dad, particularly Ann Kavanagh, who initially cared for him in his home and continued to do so when in Hillview Nursing Home. Ann took him out for lunch or a drive, and not forgetting a glass of whiskey. Their relationship was special. I also thank my sister-in- law Nuala, who cared for Dad in his home.”

Pat said that during Paddy’s four-and-a-half years in Hillview Nursing Home he was treated with the utmost care, kindness and dignity. “The family thanks Catherine and her wonderful staff for this and also for their warmth and courtesy to us, his family, and for making us feel part of the Hillview family. Our thanks also extend to Dad’s good friend Bernie for her friendship and support to him.”

Pat went on: “Michael and I are indebted to our cousin Fr Liam for leading us in prayer during this meaningful requiem Mass. We thank the other celebrants. We also extend our appreciation to Bishop Denis Nulty for taking the time to join us at Dad’s reposing last night. Finally, we thank our family, friends and colleagues for their support at this sad and difficult time.

“Today is about Dad, and conscious of his spiritual presence and mortal remains here, I say to him: you lived a long life, a good life. You described recent times as being ‘in the departure lounge’. Your flight has now been called and the boarding gates are closing; before you leave on your final journey to St Mary’s Cemetery, to be laid to rest alongside our dear mother Margaret, we thank you for the positive influence on our lives and for just being the person you were.

“Farewell and may you rest in peace.”

Following Mass, Paddy’s burial took place in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Liam reciting the final prayers at the graveside. The funeral cortège stopped briefly at the entrance to Heatherfield Court, Paddy’s residence.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were stationed at each junction along the funeral route and also at the cemetery gates. The gardaí saluted as the funeral passed – their presence marking Paddy’s father’s service to the force.

Paddy is survived by his sons Pat (Dublin) and Michael (Bagenalstown), sister Kathleen Magee (Carlow), daughters-in-law Mary and Nuala, grandsons Padraig, Colm and Dónal, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former work colleagues and his circle of friends.