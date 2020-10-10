Sinn Féin VP Michelle O’Neill tests negative for Covid-19

The North’s deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill (right) with Sinn Féin leader May Lou McDonald. Photo: File photograph.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

Sinn Féin’s Vice President Michelle O’Neill has tested negative for Covid-19, but will continue to work remotely.

The North’s deputy first minister was tested after a family member tested positive for the virus.

A spokeswoman for Ms O’Neill has said she will continue to self isolate and carry out her ministerial duties remotely.

It comes as 1,080 infections were confirmed in the North yesterday, with almost a third of the region’s cases recorded over the past week with some 5,272 cases reported.

There have also been calls for more cross-Border cooperation as the seven-day infection rate per 100,000 in the Derry City and Strabane council area is now 824.3, among the highest in Britain and Ireland.

Significant limits on household contacts remain in place across Northern Ireland.

More stringent precautions were introduced in the Derry City and Strabane district in the north-west where the virus has raged through the community.

Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said an expansion of the job support scheme would protect jobs and provide “reassurance and a safety net” for people and businesses across the UK in advance of a potentially “difficult winter”.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the funding.