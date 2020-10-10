St Andrew’s, Ballyloo, Tinryland exudes rustic charm

By Suzanne Pender
ST Andrew’s Ballyloo, Tinryland is a superb example of a traditional three-bedroom cottage fully modernised and refurbished to an exceptional standard and certainly exuding rustic charm.
Situated in the Tinryland area, this is a most popular location given its accessibility to Tinryland village, Carlow town and the M9 motorway, all within minutes.
Set on a spacious half-acre site, the property enjoys a most private south-facing rear garden and a detached garage with electricity.
Mains, water and private septic tank (on grounds), dual central heating (oil and solid fuel stove) and a new oil burner.
Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today on 059 9131678/ [email protected] to arrange a viewing.
BER C2 R93WE02.
Guide price, €259,500.