St Andrew’s, Ballyloo, Tinryland exudes rustic charm

By Suzanne Pender

ST Andrew’s Ballyloo, Tinryland is a superb example of a traditional three-bedroom cottage fully modernised and refurbished to an exceptional standard and certainly exuding rustic charm.

Situated in the Tinryland area, this is a most popular location given its accessibility to Tinryland village, Carlow town and the M9 motorway, all within minutes.

Set on a spacious half-acre site, the property enjoys a most private south-facing rear garden and a detached garage with electricity.

Mains, water and private septic tank (on grounds), dual central heating (oil and solid fuel stove) and a new oil burner.

Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today on 059 9131678/ [email protected] to arrange a viewing.

BER C2 R93WE02.

Guide price, €259,500.