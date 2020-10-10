Stunning five-bedroomed residence at Ballysallagh Lower, Hacketstown

By Suzanne Pender

HIDDEN away in the heart of scenic countryside, this stunning five-bedroom property at Ballysallagh Lower, Hacketstown sits on its own lush, leafy and private half-acre oasis.

Extending to an enviable 173m², the generously proportioned interior boasts impeccable, contemporary finish and decor throughout.

The double-aspect kitchen/dining space with its granite floor, shaker-style cabinets, high-end appliances and Stanley stove opens through to an elegant living area, each divided from the other by a floor to ceiling feature stone chimney with inset Stovax stove.

All bedrooms are double-size and bathrooms boast tasteful fully modern tiling and sanitary-ware.

Environmentally conscious owners have improved home efficiency with upgraded window panels to 1.1.

Prospective buyers are urged to come and view this stunning home for themselves. Not overlooked on any side, the land around the property is perfect for idyllic family living containing patio area, manicured lawns, gorgeous shrubbery and a purpose-built garden office/log cabin.

In these changing times, the prospect of a dedicated home office space is sure to be a big draw for potential buyers.

Contact DNG McCormack on www.mccormackgroup.ie.

Asking price: €319,000.