Arson attack on Belfast house causes evacuation of nearby homes

Sunday, October 11, 2020

By Press Association

Police are investigating an arson attack at a house in north Belfast during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Rubbish was placed at the rear of the property in Kingston Court and set alight at around 1am.

The fire ruptured a gas line and caused the evacuation of nearby homes.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said: “Fortunately the house was not occupied at the time, however significant risk was posed to neighbouring properties and their occupants.

“Thankfully the emergency services arrived and were able to deal with the incident and move people away from danger before the fire spread.”

