Coronavirus: Two deaths and 814 new cases of Covid-19

A further two deaths and an additional 814 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

There has been a total of 1,826 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 42,528 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

The Department of Health said of the cases notified today: 432 are men while 381 are women, 70 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age of today’s cases is 32 years old.

Dublin recorded a further 226 cases, while there were 77 in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases were spread across all remaining counties.

[media=datawrapper]sZeqi[/media]

Speaking about today’s numbers, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said:

“It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7 day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50 per cent. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country.”

There are currently 201 people in hospital with the virus and a further 30 people in ICU.

Meanwhile earlier today, Northern Ireland recorded one further death and 1,066 new cases of Covid-19.

[media=datawrapper]Zx8xT[/media]