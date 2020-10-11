Govt launches new campaign to support coming out of LGBTQ+ community

A Pride parade in Belfast in August 2016. Photo: File photograph.

The Government has launched a new campaign today to support the coming out of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community and mark International Coming Out Day.

More than half or 58 per cent of young LGBTQ+ people say coming out is the biggest challenge they face, and youth organisation Belong To has said it is the number one reason people approach them for support.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman is launching the new campaign called Live Out Loud to highlight the diverse experiences of those who have come out around Ireland.

The Government is putting together a website where young people can put in submissions, just talking about their own experiences, just to show people the diversity of situations that people are coming out in.

“We know that coming out can be a difficult moment in a young person’s life. That’s why it’s really important that we have a campaign showing how valued everybody is in our community,” he said.

“So as part of this, the Government is putting together a website where young people can put in submissions, just talking about their own experiences, just to show people the diversity of situations that people are coming out in.”

Minister O’Gorman said the most important thing is for a young person to come out at their own time.

It’s a big step, don’t rush it, do it at your own pace.

“The first thing I’d always say is come out when you’re ready. Talk about it to your own close friends and do it at your pace,” he said.

“For some people that’s, you know when they’re 13, 14, 15 and for some people that can be a lot later in life as well. So it’s a big step, don’t rush it, do it at your own pace.”