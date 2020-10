A man is in a serious condition in hospital tonight after he was hit by a car while out cycling in Birr, Co Offaly.

The crash happened around 10:00am this morning in the Syngfield area of the town.

The victim is aged in his 60s and he is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

GardaĆ­ are asking for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who recorded dashcam footage while travelling in the area this morning.