‘Maryville’, Carlow – hidden gem in the centre of town

By Suzanne Pender

THIS hidden gem, ‘Maryville’, Hanover is located in the centre of Carlow town and commands a fully walled site with absolute privacy.

Dating to c1958 and originally constructed as a three-bedroomed bungalow, the residence enjoys a small rear extension which was added in more recent years, providing an extra bedroom and kitchen.

Accommodation extends to 120 sq ft and presents traditional features, including high ceilings, timber floors and great light intake.

The site extends to 600 sq ft and offers extensive tarmac yards with ample parking, a detached garage arrangement, lawn and planted areas, all enclosed by the perimeter walls.

With endless scope, this unique offering is highly recommended.

Price: €250,000, BER E1.

Contact Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott, Carlow 059-9140344