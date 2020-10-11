Nano was a regular visitor to Knock and Lourdes

By Charlie Keegan

ANN (Nano) Mulleney, Raheendoran, Carlow died peacefully on Monday 20 July at University Hospital, Waterford. The former Ann Brennan passed away after a brave two-year battle with cancer. In a family coincidence, Nano’s 22nd grandchild CJ Kehoe was born on the same day as her passing and she was aware of the baby’s birth before her death, which provided a measure of consolation for her grieving family.

Nano was the only girl in a family of five and is survived by her brother Owen, who lives in the south of Ireland. She was predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Neddy and Jim.

The Brennan family emigrated to Manchester, where Nano met Peter Mulleney, a native of Kilclare, Co Leitrim. Nano and Peter were introduced by a cousin of Nano’s. Romance blossomed and the couple married in Holy Name Church, Manchester in November 1967.

The Mulleneys’ first child James was born in England. Shortly after, they returned to live in Raheendoran. Peter served his time as a baker and worked for a brief period with Dunny’s Bakery, Castle Street, Carlow but spent the greatest part of his working life with the Irish Sugar Company in Carlow.

Nano was at the centre of family life and her passing has created a deep void in the lives of her loved ones. She was a woman of deep faith who had travelled to Lourdes on numerous occasions – first travelling to the French shrine 17 years ago. Nano had a deep devotion to Our Lady and over the years had been part of the annual Graiguecullen-Killeshin parish pilgrimages to Lourdes. In November 2017, Nano and Peter celebrated their golden wedding anniversary during a visit to Lourdes. She also travelled with Peter to Knock Shrine a few times each year.

Nano was an excellent cook, her wonderful apple and rhubarb tarts being her culinary trademark.

A woman with an artistic bent, Nano was excellent at flower-arranging and also making cards for various milestones in the Mulleney family life.

Nano had been treated during her illness in Whitfield Hospital, Waterford as well as University Hospital, Waterford.

She had left a letter with her granddaughter Megan containing the details of all aspects of her funeral. Megan read the letter at the end of Mass, all aspects of Nano’s instructions having been carried out.

She was waked at home, where Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, a personal friend of Nano’s, led prayers. Her remains were removed Thursday morning, 24 July, to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, where Fr Dunphy was chief celebrant of her funeral Mass. He was assisted by Fr Pat Hennessy, PP, Leighlinbridge and Fr Tom Lalor, CC, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland.

Significant symbols of Nano’s life brought to the altar at the start of Mass were a family photo of her with the various generations of the Mulleney family, reflective of her love of family; a statue of Our Lady, symbolising her spirituality; and a photo of the former Brennan homestead in Raheendoran, reflecting her devotion to home.

Readings at Mass were by daughter Barbara Power, while the readings and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts were by her grandchildren – all 22 being involved.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by Jade and Jessica Nolan, Graiguecullen.

Following Mass, the funeral cortège travelled via the Mulleney home in Raheendoran to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, where she was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is survived by her husband Peter, children James (Raheendoran), Owen (Killeshin), Peter (Raheendoran), John (Tomard, Milford), Jody (Bagenalstown), Barbara Power (Raheendoran) and Ann Mulleney (Raheendoran), her brother Owen, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Ann (Nano) Mulleney was celebrated in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Sunday 16 August.