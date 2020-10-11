Resource centre wins a spot at intensive two-day workshop

By Suzanne Pender

FORWARD Steps Family Resource Centre, Tullow has won a place on Rethink Ireland’s Genesis Programme, an intensive two-day workshop focusing on building the skills needed for sustainable social enterprise and securing future funding opportunities.

The Tullow-based family support, information and advice centre is among 24 enterprises which will receive strategic support to help expand their impact through the Genesis programme.

“Forward Steps Family Resource Centre and all the recipients of funding and support from Rethink Ireland are doing vital work in their communities to promote social and economic wellbeing and I wish to congratulate them on their achievements,” said Joe O’Brien, minister of state with responsibility for community development and charities.

“Now more than ever, we need innovative leaders to rethink the way we live and work at an individual, local and national level to create a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable society for everyone. These awardees are excellent examples of the importance of social enterprises to Irish society and the economy.”

Rethink Ireland CEO Deirdre Mortell described social enterprises like Forward Steps Family Resource Centre as being at the “forefront of achieving positive social change for communities across Ireland, using business skills and clever thinking to drive their social mission”.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, extended the local authority’s congratulations to Forward Steps Family Resource Centre.

“The Covid-19 crisis has brought about huge challenges for our local communities in recent months – at both a social and economic level. Social enterprises are at the heart of these challenges within our local communities.

“Thanks to Rethink Ireland and the Social Enterprise Development Fund, innovative organisations like Forward Steps Family Resource Centre will continue to bring about positive social change, while also boosting the local economy by creating jobs,” said Ms Holohan.

The €3.2 million Social Enterprise Development Fund is being delivered from 2018 to 2022. It was created by Rethink Ireland in partnership with Local Authorities Ireland and funded by IPB Insurance and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Fund.