Sunday’s death notices

Kathleen Doyle

Kathleen Doyle (née Doogue), of 18 Granby Row and formerly 38 Dublin Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 9 October 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas, much loved mother of Martin, John, Eamonn, Brendan, Julie, Tadgh, Siobhán and the late Michael (Mick) and cherished sister of Breeda and the late Maurice, Liz, Ned, Joanie, Peg and Martin.

Deeply and deservedly missed by her loving children, her 13 grandchildren, sons-in-law Colin and Brian, daughters-in-law Niamh and Caroline, Brendan’s partner Geraldine, Tadgh’s partner Anne, sister, sisters-in-law Mary, Julie and Aileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, exceptional neighbours and friends.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will take place for family on Monday, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 11a.m and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Monday 12 October, at 11a.m by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

David Winston Watchorn

Ballinakill House, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

David Winston Watchorn passed away 8 October 2020 unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of the staff of St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Loving only son of Irene and Bertie, cherished brother of Sandra, adored uncle of Kyle and brother-in-law of Nigel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to COVID19 restrictions a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cardiac Unit, St. James’s Hospital, Dublin