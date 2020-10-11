Three arrested as bulletproof vest and BMW car seized

Sunday, October 11, 2020

€22,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized, along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series car. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

Three men have been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime groups operating in the Darndale area of Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant early yesterday morning at a house in Moatview Drive in Priorswood.

During the course of the search, €22,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized, along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series car.

Three men, aged 48, 38 and 36 years old, were arrested at the scene and all were detained at Coolock Garda station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three men have been charged in relation to the seizure.

One man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice Saturday afternoon in relation to the seizure, while the other two men will appear in court at a later date.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Arson attack on Belfast house causes evacuation of nearby homes

Sunday, 11/10/20 - 1:50pm

Govt launches new campaign to support coming out of LGBTQ+ community

Sunday, 11/10/20 - 12:30pm

Covid-19: Hospitals should prepare to take patients from North, Sinn Féin says

Sunday, 11/10/20 - 11:10am