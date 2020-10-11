Three arrested as bulletproof vest and BMW car seized

€22,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized, along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series car. Photo: An Garda Síochána.

Three men have been arrested by gardaí as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime groups operating in the Darndale area of Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search under warrant early yesterday morning at a house in Moatview Drive in Priorswood.

During the course of the search, €22,000 worth of suspected cannabis was seized, along with €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series car.

Three men, aged 48, 38 and 36 years old, were arrested at the scene and all were detained at Coolock Garda station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three men have been charged in relation to the seizure.

One man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice Saturday afternoon in relation to the seizure, while the other two men will appear in court at a later date.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.