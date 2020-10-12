Covid-19: latest county-by-county data

By Muireann Duffy

There are now five counties with a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 over 200, with two additional counties close-by in the 180 range.

Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare and Longford have the highest rates of Covid-19 in the country, with Donegal pushing ever closer to the 350 mark, despite Level 3 restrictions being imposed since September 26th.

Dublin had also been put under Level 3 restrictions before the rest of the country, and has seen a reduction in the incidence of the virus there as a result.

On September 21st, the capital had the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus, with 138.0. Although Dublin’s incidence rate is now higher than it was three weeks ago, the progression of the virus there has slowed compared to other counties.

[media=datawrapper]sZeqi[/media]

Despite the rampant spread of Covid-19 nationwide, a number of counties have maintained relatively low levels of the virus, with seven counties maintaing rates of less that 100 per 100,000.

The dramatic increase in the number of cases being reported in the North continues to be a point of concern south of the Border, as cases in border counties have surged recently.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster is meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the North. The Irish Times have reported that a move to Level 4 restrictions may be on the cards for counties along the Border if Northern Ireland implements a lockdown advocated by their Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride.

[media=datawrapper]JtuZF[/media]

In the Republic, the virus continues to spread rapidly among the younger age demographic, with 70 per cent of Sunday’s Covid-19 cases recorded in people under the age of 45. This cohort represented 71 per cent of Saturday’s figures and 73 per cent of Friday’s figures.

This is accompanied by increases in the number of people being hospitalised due to Covid-19.

[media=datawrapper]j6bBy[/media]

The number of people in hospital with the virus has now risen to 221 as of 11am this morning, the highest that figure has been since May 28th.

The number of people being treated for the virus in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) across the country also continues to rise, with 32 patients now requiring critical care, the highest number since June 9th.