Death notices

Monday, October 12, 2020

David Winston Watchorn

Ballinakill House, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

David Winston Watchorn passed away 8 October 2020 unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of the staff of St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Loving only son of Irene and Bertie, cherished brother of Sandra, adored uncle of Kyle and brother-in-law of Nigel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to COVID19 restrictions a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cardiac Unit, St. James’s Hospital, Dublin

