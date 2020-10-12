IT Carlow to receive €644,504 in funding for research

By Elizabeth Lee

Institute of Technology Carlow has welcomed the announcement today by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD of €644,504 in funding to support its researchers and research students whose work has been seriously disrupted by the pandemic.

Dr David Dowling, who is chair of the Covid response team for research at IT Carlow, said, “I am delighted to see Ireland’s research, development and innovation sector protected at this challenging time and thank Minister Harris for this support. The research work undertaken at Institute of Technology Carlow, and at other third-level institutes around the country, plays an important role in international research. I would like to pay tribute to our research community who have worked hard over recent months to support national and international responses to the challenges of Covid-19.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated many things, not least that research and innovation is needed now more than ever,” Dr Brian Jackson, Head of Postgraduate Studies, IT Carlow said. “The pandemic has impacted on third-level research, with many worthy projects being forced to pause indefinitely and this funding will help to protect both people and projects at a critical moment for Ireland’s national research system.”

The funding was secured by the Minister as part of the €168 million package for further and higher education in light of the pandemic. Within this fund, €47 million will be provided to the higher education institutions by the Higher Education Authority to support researchers whose work has been affected by COVID-19.

The institutions will prioritise the researchers and research students in greatest need, for example, those researchers who are coming to the end of their projects before the end of 2020.