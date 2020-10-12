Kerry Division gardaí restricting movements after training exercise

Over 20 of the 28 members of the Kerry Garda Division are reportedly restricting their movements after a training exercise with gardaí from another division.

A garda from another country subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 after the exercise, according to The Irish Times.

The gardaí isolating are said to include most of the Kerry Garda traffic unit.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed the exposure and the restriction of movement but said it would not comment on individual units involved.

“An Garda Síochána in Kerry Division conducted an essential training exercise, in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, as a result of which a number of members are currently ‘restricting movement’ in accordance with HSE Public Health guidelines,” it said.

It is understood the Garda members at the training session have a further week of movement restriction.