  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man’s body found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Dublin

Man’s body found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Dublin

Monday, October 12, 2020

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with any information to come forward. File photo

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a body in “unexplained circumstances” in Dublin.

The body was discovered at the Snugborough Road Bridge in Blanchardstown at around 3.30am on Monday morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with any information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and who were on the Snugborough Road or travelling on the N3 between 1.00am and 3.30am to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station (01 666 7000), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin has not yet turned corner in Covid fight, Holohan says

Monday, 12/10/20 - 6:50pm

Murder accused said he had taken tablets before stabbing homeless man

Monday, 12/10/20 - 6:30pm

Two arrested as cannabis seized and closure order served under Food Safety act

Monday, 12/10/20 - 6:10pm