Teen cyclist smashes target to raise €2.8k for homecare team

By Elizabeth Lee

A TEENAGER from Old Leighlin who set out to raise €1,000 for Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team ended up raising an impressive €2,810 instead! The money will help to provide a palliative care service for those who need it.

Sixteen-year-old Eolann McDonald set out to cycle 1,000km over 40 days during his summer holidays after seeing first-hand the wonderful work the charity does.

Eolann’s grandad became ill last October and his family were very thankful for the help provided by the homecare team.

Eolann set up a GoFundMe page for the homecare team so that they could help other families who may find themselves needing this invaluable service.

The teenager began his cycle on 10 June, tracking many of his spins on Instagram, and completed the 1,000 kilometres on 19 July, 40 days later, averaging 26km daily. He got great support from his family, including his parents Eilish and Seán, and many of his friends who cycled with him on various parts of his journey. Eolann surpassed his original target of €1,000 and so far has raised €2,810 for the charity.

After all those weeks of cycling the hills around Co Carlow and beyond, Eolann proudly presented a cheque to Ian Wilson of Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team for funds raised to date. He would like to thank everyone for their donations and support during his fundraiser.