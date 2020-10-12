Three residents die at Laois nursing home with significant Covid-19 outbreak

A Laois nursing home dealing with an outbreak of more than 30 cases of Covid-19 has reported that three of its residents have died as a result of the disease.

A fourth resident of the Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise has been hospitalised with the virus.

It comes as less than a week ago, the home reported 31 cases of the virus among its residents and staff on October 6th. Some 21 of the cases were reported to relate to residents.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home said that “since the outbreak commenced sadly three of our residents have passed away. These residents had tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Two of the deaths were within the nursing home itself, and one person passed away in Portlaoise General Hospital,” it continued.

“The management, staff and community within Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased residents.”

The nursing home said that there had been no change in the number of residents who has tested positive for the virus since the number last reported.

“A second round of testing was done on the 8th of October, the results were returned on the 10th of October, no new additional positive cases were found and one resident is currently under the care of Portlaoise General Hospital,” it said.

Support

The nursing home said “the best practices that were identified from the onset of the pandemic have continued in line with Public Health and WHO recommendations” and the home “continues to work closely with Public Health, The HSE and HIQA.”

In a previous statement, Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home said all affected residents were “isolating in their rooms.”

A Family Liaison Officer has been made available to all families and is providing support where required, the nursing home said today.

“We want to sincerely thank our hard-working staff who have given their selfless and tireless dedication to the care of our residents at this time. We also want to acknowledge the medical support given by Portlaoise General Hospital,” its statement continued.

“The management and staff at Kilminchy Lodge are also grateful for the support of the families and friends of all our residents during these difficult times.

“The goodwill, support and kindness of the local community and local businesses has been incredible, we are humbled by the generosity and kindness of so many people who have sent the staff and residents flowers, gifts and cards with messages of support and best wishes.”