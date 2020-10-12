Tusla launches appeal for foster parents to open homes during pandemic

Child and family agency Tusla is appealing for potential foster parents to open their homes during the pandemic, as recruitment has been slowed down as a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis.

Launching its annual Fostering week, Tusla said the pandemic has slowed down the assessment, training and communication processes involved in recruiting new foster parents.

According to a survey commissioned by the agency, around one in four people – mainly women aged between 25 and 49 – said they would like to become a foster carer at some point in the future.

Single parents are certainly eligible and provide excellent care. There’s lots of things that people rule themselves out for and really we are still interested in talking to you.

“We are happy to look at people maybe who don’t own their own home, who maybe are in same sex relationships,” principal social worker with Tusla, Julie Cahill, said.

“Single parents are certainly eligible and provide excellent care. There’s lots of things that people rule themselves out for and really we are still interested in talking to you.”

Almost 5,500 children are currently being cared for by over 4,000 foster families around the country.

They are looking for someone to trust in their lives so you know, be that person and be the good role model and give as much love and hugs as you possibly can because those kids really need it.

Orla Crilly is a foster parent from Dundalk who said the experience will change a person’s life.

“Fostering will change your life. Just open your heart, open your doors, and keep an open mind,” she said.

“They are looking for someone to trust in their lives so you know, be that person and be the good role model and give as much love and hugs as you possibly can because those kids really need it.”

People who would like to find out more about fostering can freephone 1800 226 771 or email [email protected]