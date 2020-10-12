Tusla’s National Fostering Week runs until Sunday

By Suzanne Pender

TUSLA, the Child and Family Agency, is currently hosting its National Fostering Week 2020, a public awareness campaign running from today, Monday 12 October, to Sunday 18 October.

The campaign, with a theme of ‘Raising Amazing’, celebrates how Tusla foster carers have positively transformed the lives of vulnerable children and young people and appeals to others to join in helping to provide a child with a safe and loving home environment.

In Ireland, there are 5,957 children in care. Of these, 5,450 children are cared for by 4,124 foster families.

In the Carlow/Kilkenny/south Tipperary area, there are 313 children in foster care and 264 foster families.

Covid-19 has impacted on Tusla fostering services by significantly slowing down the assessment, training and communication processes involved in the recruitment of new foster carers.

Speaking at the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week 2020, Kate Duggan, Tusla director of services and integration, said: “Tusla foster carers are invisible heroes in towns and villages across Ireland. They make daily sacrifices to enable the children in their care to grow, flourish and reach the best of their potential.

“Our foster carers have provided exceptional care to children, especially when schools were closed this year during the Covid-19 pandemic. We sincerely appreciate the work they do and the legacy they are creating for a new generation of young people in this country. To continue this work, we need additional foster carers. We experience particular challenges in Dublin/urban areas, however, we are looking for foster carers right across Ireland.”

Members of the public who would like to find out more about fostering can call freephone 1800 226771 or email [email protected]