Two arrested as cannabis seized and closure order served under Food Safety act

Two men in their 20s have been arrested today after searches led to a large seizure of suspected cannabis and a closure notice served under the Food Safety act.

The searches of five locations in Bantry, Cork and one in Dublin took place in connection with the suspected importation, processing, and commercial sale of synthetic substances and controlled drugs.

As a result of an inspection at one of the premises searched, authorised officers of the HSE’s Environmental Health Service served a closure order under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) Act.

The searches resulted in the seizure of around seven kilos of suspected cannabis, valued at approximately €140,000. A “significant” but unspecified amount of a synthetic or psychoactive material was also seized.

The two men were arrested for suspected offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Bantry Garda Station.

The searches came as part of a multi-agency operation led by Bantry District Drugs Unit, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit and Store Street District Drugs Unit.

The units were assisted by the officers from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, Customs, and the Environmental Health Service of the HSE.

Gardaí say that today’s operation is related to similar operations conducted in Bantry in January 2020.