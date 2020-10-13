  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Borris beauty salon receives hygiene promise assurance award

Borris beauty salon receives hygiene promise assurance award

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Beautician Mary Hanrahan

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

Mary Hanrahan, owner of Mary Hanrahan Beauty in Borris was recently awarded a Hygiene Assurance Promise Award from HABIC Ireland, the Hair and Beauty Industry Federation of Ireland.

Mary, like so many business owners, was propelled into a frenzy of safety protocols and a whole new way of doing business due to the Covid 19 restrictions. She realised that she needed all the help that she could get so she applied for the fully funded ‘hygiene promise assurance award’.

From my own point of view, the training given prior to receiving the hygiene award has given me a great understanding of how to protect my clients and myself from the virus, as it was very in-depth,” Mary explained. “It covered everything from what products and cleaning methods are most effective to prevent cross infection, correct use of PPE, air purifiers and room ventilation, to client screening and guidance.”

As a therapist, hygiene would always have been a priority for me but now its more Covid specific,” she continued.From a clients perspective, on a daily basis I am complimented on the high levels of health and safety procedures I have in place and how they feel safe visiting my salon. The hygiene promise programme 2020 has most definitely had a positive impact on my business.

The hair and beauty industry is a sizeable one with 9,286 salons operating nationally, employing in the region of 26,000 people and making a significant contribution €2,79bn to GDP. This is similar to the Irish motor industry that contributed 1 billion from car sales to the exchequer in the first half of 2019.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

May they rest in peace

Tuesday, 13/10/20 - 5:30pm

Tinryland ICA spent summer knitting gorgeous blankets

Tuesday, 13/10/20 - 5:06pm

Pupils’ [email protected] raises vital funds for homecare team and county hospice

Tuesday, 13/10/20 - 5:00pm