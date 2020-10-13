Borris beauty salon receives hygiene promise assurance award

Beautician Mary Hanrahan

By Elizabeth Lee

Mary Hanrahan, owner of Mary Hanrahan Beauty in Borris was recently awarded a Hygiene Assurance Promise Award from HABIC Ireland, the Hair and Beauty Industry Federation of Ireland.

Mary, like so many business owners, was propelled into a frenzy of safety protocols and a whole new way of doing business due to the Covid 19 restrictions. She realised that she needed all the help that she could get so she applied for the fully funded ‘hygiene promise assurance award’.

“From my own point of view, the training given prior to receiving the hygiene award has given me a great understanding of how to protect my clients and myself from the virus, as it was very in-depth,” Mary explained. “It covered everything from what products and cleaning methods are most effective to prevent cross infection, correct use of PPE, air purifiers and room ventilation, to client screening and guidance.”

“As a therapist, hygiene would always have been a priority for me but now it’s more Covid specific,” she continued. “From a client’s perspective, on a daily basis I am complimented on the high levels of health and safety procedures I have in place and how they feel safe visiting my salon. The hygiene promise programme 2020 has most definitely had a positive impact on my business.’

The hair and beauty industry is a sizeable one with 9,286 salons operating nationally, employing in the region of 26,000 people and making a significant contribution €2,79bn to GDP. This is similar to the Irish motor industry that contributed €1 billion from car sales to the exchequer in the first half of 2019.