Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

By Tomas Doherty

A live stream of Paschal Donohoe’s budget speech on the dashboard of a car. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has delivered his first budget since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing the Government’s spending plans for the year ahead.

Here is a summary of the main points.

Coronavirus, health and public services

– €8.5 billion has been committed to public services to address the challenges of Covid-19, including €2.1 billion in contingency funding.

– Another €3.8 billion will be spent on existing services, in particular the Department of Health. A recovery fund to stimulate demand and employment will be established at a value of €3.4 billion.

– The funding towards the health service will provide capacity for 100,000 Covid-19 tests per week and supply PPE.

– It will also allow for the creation of 1,146 extra acute beds and it will increase permanent adult critical care beds from 255 pre-Covid to 321 by the end of next year.

– Ireland will aim to secure around €2.5 billion from EU pandemic response funds to support the existing temporary wage subsidy scheme for workers.

– The employment wage subsidy scheme is set to expire on March 31st, 2021, but a similar scheme will be needed until the end of next year, Mr Donohoe said, with “no cliff edge” to the scheme.

Personal taxation, wages and pensions

– Mr Donohoe said he was not making any broad changes to income tax credits or bands at this time.

– The ceiling of second USC band will rise from €20,484 to €20,687.

– The weekly threshold for the higher rate of employers PRSI will go from €394 to €398.

– For the self-employed, Mr Donohoe said he would equalise the earned income credit with the PAYE credit by raising it by €150 to €1,650.

– People working from home will be able to claim tax deductions on utilities such as light, heating and possibly broadband.

– Rise in the pension age to 67 on January 1st, 2021 has been scrapped.

Tobacco, alcohol and fuel

– Cigarettes will go up by 50 cent, bringing the average cost of a packet to €14.

– There will be no change on the price of alcohol.

– The changes to carbon tax will add €1.51 to a 60-litre fill of diesel and €1.30 to a 60-litre fill of petrol. These apply from midnight on Tuesday night. The impact on other fuels will take effect from next May.

Business and industry

– Businesses hit by the pandemic will be able to avail of a Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS). The scheme will be subject to a maximum weekly payment of €5,000 and will be calculated on the basis of 10 per cent for the first million euro of turnover, and 5 per cent thereafter.

– Reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent for hospitality sector from November 1st until December 2021.

– The Knowledge Development Box relief will be extended for a further two years until the end of December 2022. The OECD-compliant intellectual property regime supports businesses in retaining and exploiting assets that have resulted from R&D activities in Ireland.

Environment and energy

– The accelerated capital allowances scheme for energy efficient equipment will be extended for a further three years. The energy efficiency criteria for the scheme will be re-assessed over the coming year.

– Carbon tax will be increased by €7.50 from €26 to €33.50 per tonne/CO2. This increase will be applied to auto fuels from tonight and all other fuels from May 1st, 2021.

Housing, transport and infrastructure

– €5.2 billion will be spent on housing in 2021, an increase of €773 million.

– €500 million will be put toward building 9,500 social housing units in 2021.

– An affordability package for affordable housing and cost rental schemes worth €110 million will be introduced next year.

– €22 million will be spent on homelessness programmes, including additional beds.

– The help-to-buy scheme for housing will be extended until the end of 2021.

– A reduced stamp duty rate of 1 per cent on transfers of agricultural land between family members will be extended for a further three years.

– An additional €1 billion will be put aside for public transport in 2021.

The state of the economy and public finances

– Mr Donohoe is anticipating that there will be no bilateral trade deal between the UK and the EU, which will reduce Irish growth by an estimated 3 per cent, to 1.75 per cent.

– It is also assumed that the coronavirus pandemic will continue in Ireland next year, and the absence of a widely available vaccine.

– GDP is projected to decline by 2.5 per cent for 2020 as a whole, with domestic demand falling by 6 per cent.

– The Department of Finance is forecasting a total loss of approximately 320,000 jobs in 2020, with this recovering by 155,000 jobs next year.

– €219 billion debt overall, equivalent to 108 per cent of national income. An increase of more than €20 billion on projections