Budget 2021: An extra €1.51 on a fill of diesel and €1,000 on average new car

An extra €1.51 for a tank of diesel and €1,000 on the price of the average new car are the major changes for motorists from Budget 2021.

From midnight, the increase in carbon tax by €7.50 per tonne will mean a €1.51 rise in the cost of a 60 litre fill of diesel and €1.30 for a similar amount of petrol.

Adopting several of the recommendations of the influential Tax Strategy Group’s pre-budget review, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, has opted to adjust the current emissions-based tax system to allow for the new international testing regime that aims to offer more realistic emissions ratings for all cars.

Motor tax

On motor tax on new cars, Mr Donohoe said the number of Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) bands will rise from 11 at present to 20, applying to all new car sales from January 1st. According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), the changes will mean a €1,000 increase in the price of the average new car.

Whereas current VRT rates range from 14 per cent to 36 per cent, the new VRT table has a range from 7 per cent for cars with carbon emissions (CO2) up to 50g/km to 37 per cent on vehicles with emissions over 191g/km.

The Minister for Finance has also adjusted the NOx surcharge bands, a tax that applies to all new cars and used imports.

With the NEDC system being replaced by a new system, known as WLTP [Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure], Mr Donohoe is also changing the annual motor tax regime.

Currently cars first registered prior to July 2008 are rated by engine size, while those rated after then have been taxed based on NEDC emissions ratings. These cars will continue to be taxed based on these criteria.

However, from January 1st all new cars will be taxed based on their WLTP ratings. As with the VRT changes, there are more bands in the new regime, with the lowest annual motor tax rate of €120 only applying to zero emissions cars, while a new €140 rate applies to vehicles with emission of 1g/km to 50g/km.

In terms of grants for electric and hybrid vehicles, the current allowances will expire at the end of this year. However, Mr Donohoe said that changes to the VRT system should mean these vehicles will compensate for the difference.

According to Mr Donohoe: “The modified new structure of rates and bands for VRT and motor tax have been adjusted to take account of the fact that cars under the new test record higher CO2 emissions. We have strengthened the environmental rationale of the VRT regime to encourage motorists who are in the market for a new car to make greener choices.”

While the AA’s Conor Faughnan broadly welcomed the changes to the VRT system, he strongly critcised the rise in fuel prices. “Hiking fuel costs (via Carbon Tax) accomplishes absolutely nothing for the environment and only serves to increase living costs for many people across Ireland who are reliant on their ordinary modest car.” he said. “Many people in rural areas, for example, have no other way to get around and increasing their living costs. It moves us no closer to meeting our climate change obligations.”

Hybrids

In terms of hybrids, while the current grants will end this year, in his budget speech Mr Donohoe said: “It should be noted that the changes to the VRT rates and bands compensates for the changes to these reliefs.”

According to Steve Tormey, chief executive of Toyota Ireland, the net result of the VRT changes will see the price of its new Corolla Hybrid fall by ¤360, due to a drop of 1.25 per cent in its VRT under the new regime, which he says will more than compensate for the end of the grant system.

However, for other car brands, the changes will mean significant tax increases on higher emitting models.