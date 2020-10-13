Budget 2021 sees criticism of ‘out of touch’ measures

By Tomas Doherty

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that the coronavirus pandemic has been the greatest challenge to face the country since it gained independence, as he unveiled Budget 2021.

“We have never experienced a challenge like this, but equally Ireland has never delivered such a strong response,” Mr Donohoe said, as he delivered his budget speech to a Dáil sitting in the Convention Centre.

A total budgetary package of almost €18 billion was announced, with more than €17 billion outlined for expenditure and €270 million in taxation measures.

Capital expenditure will increase to over €10 billion for schools, homes and public transport.

The package is “unprecedented both in size and scale in the history of the Irish state”, Mr Donohoe said.

He confirmed that €8.5 billion will be committed to public services to deal with the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, including €2.1 billion in contingency funding.

Another €3.8 billion will be spent on existing services, in particular the Department of Health. A recovery fund to stimulate demand and employment will be established at a value of €3.4 billion.

Mr Donohoe announced a reduced VAT rate for the hospitality and tourism sector from 13.5 per cent to 9 per cent with effect from November 1st until December 2021.

Main points:

€8.5 billion has been committed to public services to address the challenges of Covid-19.

No major changes to income tax credits or bands, with the ceiling of second USC band rising to €20,687 and the weekly threshold for the higher rate of employers PRSI rising €4 to €398.

Rise in the pension age to 67 on January 1st has been scrapped.

Cigarettes will go up by 50 cent, bringing the average cost of a packet to €14.

There will be no change on the price of alcohol.

The changes to carbon tax will add €1.51 to a 60-litre fill of diesel and €1.30 to a 60-litre fill of petrol. These apply from midnight on Tuesday night.

The help-to-buy scheme for housing will be extended until the end of 2021.

Opposition response

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the Government’s budget lacked the ambition that the unprecedented situation demanded.

It had failed to tackle unaffordable childcare costs, the underfunding of disability services, a dysfunctional housing market and the lack of capacity in the health service, he said.

In the party’s first speech responding to the budget as the largest opposition party, Mr Doherty said “the risk is not that we do too much, that we do too little”.

“Our health system needed far more, our patients and healthcare staff needed far more. Today was the day to turn fine words and applause into action,” he said.

Those with disabilities were “the forgotten people of this pandemic,” and while he welcomed an extra €100 million in funding for the disability sector Mr Doherty said the Government “could have done a lot more”.

Describing the Government as “out of touch” with people who had lost their jobs during Covid-19, Mr Doherty criticised the failure to restore the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to the full €350 rate.

Labour’s finance spokesman Ged Nash criticised the budget for reinforcing what he called Ireland’s two tier economy: “We have two Irelands here today, billions of euros extra in supports for businesses, but cuts for workers on the PUP.”

He said the plans were “distinctly unambitious” and that the “time has come to reimagine the State”.

Hospitality and business

Adrian Cummins, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, described the budget as said “a life-line” for the restaurant and hospitality industry.

“We welcome the reduction of the VAT rate from 13.5 per cent to 9 per cent,” he said.

“While these new measures announced today won’t fix everything, there is now hope for many restaurant businesses who are struggling.”

Commenting on the change to VAT, managing director of The Armada Hotel in Co Clare, John Burke, said: “It’s a small change in the right direction. Hospitality venues across the country are under huge strain so the VAT cut is a welcomed change that will hopefully help businesses to bring in more customers and achieve at least median occupancy.”

Ibec, the business lobby, also welcomed the scale of the package and supports announced to help business deal with both Covid and Brexit.

“Today’s announcement of a planned increase in capital spending is a positive move given the scale of the deficit in both social and physical infrastructure,” said chief executive Danny McCoy.

He said the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme, reduction in VAT in the hospitality sector and the extension of the Employer Wage Subsidy Scheme were “important first steps” in getting the economy back on its feet and saving businesses.

Housing

The Construction Industry Federation welcomed housing and infrastructure measures in the budget but warned that embedded inefficiencies in the State’s planning and procurement systems could dampen positive economic benefits and delay delivery.

CIF director general Tom Parlon said: “The IMF has recently advised countries to increasing investment in infrastructure to drive economic recovery.

“Our Government has heeded this advice and increased investment into the public infrastructure by €1.6 billion to over €10 billion. This will have huge positive impacts in the short term and the long-term”.

The Irish Council for Social Housing said the investment in public housing was a positive response to the scale of the housing crisis and sends a clear signal to approved housing bodies and local authorities to boost the delivery of permanent social housing.