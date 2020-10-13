Coronavirus: Three further deaths and 811 new cases

By Tomas Doherty

Members of An Garda Síochána performing random vehicle checks in Muff, Co Donegal, on the border with the North. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

There have been 811 new cases and three further coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said on Tuesday.

The death toll now stands at 1,830 from a total of 44,159 cases.

Of the new cases, 70 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 190 cases located in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and the remaining 317 cases spread across all other counties in the Republic.

Border counties continue to have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Cavan, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 412.2. In Donegal, it now stands at 354.9 and in Monaghan at 312.8. The next highest counties are Clare at 303 and Meath at 213.8.

Data on Tuesday showed that cases in Dublin have been broadly stable for the past two weeks at 180.9 per 100,000 people, just above the national rate of 177.2 and lower than ten other counties.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, said: “We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of COVID-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice.”

[media=datawrapper]JtuZF[/media]

In the North, a further seven deaths with Covid-19 and another 863 were reported on Tuesday.

Some 6,286 new positive cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 21,898.

There are currently 150 patients in hospitals in the North with Covid-19, including 23 in intensive care.

Derry City and Strabane council area remains the worst hit in Northern Ireland, with a case incidence rate of 970 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

That is more than double the next highest rate, which is 462 per 100,000 in Belfast.

It comes as Robin Swann, the Northern Ireland Health Minister, warned that Covid-19 infection rates will keep rising if schools and the hospitality sector remain open.

Advice from health and scientific experts has been submitted by Mr Swann for Stormont ministers to consider.

The weekly meeting of the powersharing administration, scheduled for Thursday, was brought forward in an indication that decisions on fresh restrictions are imminent amid rapidly increased virus spread.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Republic’s Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced an “unprecedented” €17.75 billion Government budget in “both size and scale” in a bid to tackle the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have never experienced a challenge like this, but equally Ireland has never delivered such a strong response,” Mr Donohoe said as he made a budget speech to the Dáil at the Convention Centre in Dublin.